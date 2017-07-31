Dundalk Gardai clock number of speeding cars close to fatal accident site

#Slowdown

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Dundalk Gardai clock number of speeding cars close to fatal accident site

Gardai speed monitoring in Louth

Dundalk Traffic Corp clocked four motorists driving over the speed limit of 100kph close to the scene of a fatal accident which occurred just last week.

All in just 45 minutes.

Drogheda Traffic Corp also detected cars speeding at the scene at the N2.