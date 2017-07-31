Louth TD claims Dublin offer to fix water leak at earlier stage was 'turned down'

Irish Water have been asked to respond to claims that an offer of assistance from Dublin City Council to fix the affected pipeline during the water crisis in Louth and Meath last week was rejected.

According to a statement released today by Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster, Dublin City Council allegedly had the expertise and the required part to fix the pipe in Drogheda at a relatively early stage in the crisis.

In her statement, Deputy Munster stated:

'I have been informed that such an offer was made to Irish Water and they turned it down.

'If this is the case, Irish Water have serious questions to answer as to why they chose to turn down such help and instead prolonged the misery for people living in Drogheda, south Louth, and parts of Meath.

'This is a very serious situation and this question needs to be answered in a transparent manner.

'A population of over 70,000 were left without water for a week; if the part needed was available all along, Irish Water need to explain their actions.

'If this situation turns out to be correct, it raises serious questions about the ability of Irish Water to maintain, upgrade, and deliver much needed water infrastructure in this state.'