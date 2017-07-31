Revenue dog “Bill” sniffs out €74,000 worth of illegal fags in Dundalk

Investigations are underway after Revenue officers, assisted by their detector dog Bill, seized 120kg of contraband tobacco worth €74,000 in the Dundalk area last Thursday.

Revenue officers carried out a number of searches under warrant on lock-up units in the Dundalk area, where they seized 120kg of tobacco branded ‘Flandria’, ‘Gold Leaf’, ‘Samson’, ‘Amber Leaf’ and ‘Springfield’.

They also seized 25,000 cigarettes branded 'L&M' and 'Gold Classic'

The contraband tobacco seizure came as part Revenue’s ongoing intelligence-led work targeting of the illegal importation, supply and sale of tobacco products.

The retail value of the contraband tobacco product is over €74,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €60,000.

Investigations are continuing in this case with a view to prosecution.

Revenue ask that if anyone knows someone is evading tax or involved in smuggling to report it. To do so you can contact Revenue's Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.