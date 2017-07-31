Revenue raid fuel laundering plant in Louth

On Friday evening Revenue Officers executed a search warrant at a premises at Ravensdale in County Louth, which was found to be retailing laundered fuel.

The officers seized approximately 2,500 litres of laundered mineral oil, a fuel dispensing pump, an electricity generator, a large fuel storage tank, a van and four cars.

The operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing work to target and confront shadow economy activity and fuel fraud, and was supported by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Investigations are continuing in both cases, with a view to prosecution.