Naoise's heartfelt plea to Louth County Council

Naoise Johnston-McArdle, a pupil at St Brigid's School Dundalk, contacted us regarding Louth County Council's decision to end plastic bottle collection at bring centres in the area.

Her opinions mirror that of many in the area following the Coucil's decision, so we have decided to share her views with Dundalk Democrat readers.

Naoise has this to say on the Council's decision.

“I go to St Brigid’s School and I am on the Green Community which teaches us the importance of recycling as much as possible. My School has had the Green Flag since 2006 and we are very aware of looking after the environment.

"One plastic bottle can take up to 1,000 years to biodegrade. My friends, family and I always recycle our plastic bottles in the bring banks in Co Louth.

"That was until last week when I discovered that Louth County Council was not allowing me to recycle plastic bottles any more at the bring banks.

"I found out that I would have to go to the recycling centre but I don’t drive and it’s too far to walk, especially when I am carrying bags of plastic bottles.

"I can’t put them in the green bin because the bin would fill up and there wouldn’t be room for anything else.

"This is a crazy decision by the Council and doesn’t make sense in relation to what we are being taught to do in school.

"I don’t want to see plastic bottles being dumped all over County Louth but that is what is going to happen if we have nowhere to put them.

"I want to look after the environment and keep my county clean so I want to see the bring banks collecting plastic bottles again.”

In spite of Naoise's views and that of many in the area, including the unanimous backing of Councillors to an emergency motion to reverse the decision, Louth County Council does not intend to reintroduce plastic bottle collection to the county.