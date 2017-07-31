Environmental funding boost for Carlingford and Omeath

Fine Gael Councillor John McGahon has welcomed €10,000 for the Carlingford to Omeath Greenway under the 2017 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Speaking on the announcement, Cllr. McGahon said “I am delighted that the application for €10,000 for the Carlingford to Omeath Greenway was successful. This funding will go towards grass cutting and the eradication of invasive plant species along the greenway.

The funding is part of €11 million for projects under Measures 1 and 3 of the 2017 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The Scheme is part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and provides funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure and the maintenance, enhancement and promotion of existing outdoor recreational infrastructure in Ireland.

The Greenway has been a huge successful for North Louth. Today’s funding goes towards maintenance and upkeep and is vital in ensuring the greenway maintains its current standard of excellence concluded Cllr. McGahon.