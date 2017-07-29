Sinead McNally from Dundalk wins Supermacs jingle competition

Sinead McNally from Dundalk has been announced as the winner of the Fresh Supermac’s Jingle Competition.

She was selected from a shortlist of 9 entries have made the shortlist from over 500 entries. Sinead will get a one-thousand-euro cash prize plus a professional recording session for the winning entry at Windmill Lane.

In 2011, Sinead also met success when she released three singles off her debut EP “10,000”. The strength of her debut EP resulted in a performance at the London Olympic Games in 2012.

The Fresh Supermac’s Jingle Competition ran over the past few weeks and the rules were simple - create a catchy beat to the Supermac’s jingle and upload your entry on www.supermacs.ie.

The 9-shortlisted finalists hailed from Dublin, Drumshanbo, Cork, Galway, Mayo, Dundalk and even one from as far away as Pittsburgh but there was stiff competition with over 10,000 public votes that saw Sinead’s entry come out on top.

Sinead's first ever entry to a song writing competition in 2004 saw her narrowly missing out on representing Ireland in the Eurovision that year.

Amateur and professional songwriters and musicians were invited to participate. All categories of music genre were accepted and submissions were judged on creativity, melody, arrangement and overall likability.

You can listen to Sinead’s winning entry here: www.supermacs.ie/jingle