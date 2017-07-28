Gardaí arrest man following hit and run in Louth village

Gardai have arrested a man following a hit and run incident in Louth village this morning.

According to LMFM news, at around 11 am today, a man driving a blue Toyota Yaris crashed into the driver's side of a while Volkswagen Golf on Mullacrew Hill in Louth Village.

The male driver of the Toyota Yaris apparently failed to remain at the scene of the accident.

The woman who was driving the Volkswagen Golf was uninjured in the incident.

The man who was in his 30's, was arrested a short time after the crash by Gardaí who apprehended him.

According to LMFM, the man was brought to Ardee Garda Station, where he was then charged.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed or have any information on the incident, to contact them at Ardee Garda Station.

The phone number for Ardee Garda Station, on Jervis Street in Ardee town, for anyone with information is 041 6853222