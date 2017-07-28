Plastic bottle bring banks reopened in parts of Louth

Louth County Council have just confirmed that plastic bottle bring banks are to reopen in the Drogheda area of Louth.

According to the communication sent out by Louth County Council, this is to:

'facilitate members of the public that wish to dispose of water bottles purchased during the recent water shortage.

'The bring banks will be accepting plastic bottles until Saturday, 5th August.'

There is no mention in the communication regards opening plastic bottle bring banks in Dundalk or other parts of Louth.

Louth County Council ceased plastic collections earlier this month throughout the county in spite of unanimous opposition to the decision.

The cost to the Council of providing the plastics collection facility in the county was €136,000 per year.

According to previous reports from the Council the plastic bring banks would be converted to bring banks for collection of glass and cans.

In spite of opposition to the decision to cease plastics collections, the Council do not intend to reverse the decision.