Concerns raised over Legal Aid demands in Dundalk

Concerns were raised with the Department of Justice regarding the waiting times to access to free legal aid services in Dundalk, when it was revealed that people in Dundalk must wait up to 17 weeks for their first consultation.

Louth TD Gerry Adams, raised his concerns at the significant demands on free legal aid services with the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

Responses to Parliamentary Questions submitted by Deputy Adams confirmed that people in Dundalk must wait for up to 17 weeks for their first consultation.

Gerry Adams said:

'58 people are currently awaiting a consultation with legal aid services in Dundalk, and in some cases some of these people have been waiting for up to 17 weeks for their first consultation.



'The stark reality is that for many people already in difficulty these delays in accessing services adds additional stress and strain to their own situation for their wider family and the community, as ultimately also impacts on the strained courts system.

'The Minister himself acknowledges that there is a significant demand on the legal aid board in his response. These waiting times must be addressed without delay.'