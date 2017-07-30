Dundalk man with 64 previous convictions gets 5 months

A man with 64 previous convictions, who admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance or a driving licence, was sentenced to five months at Dundalk District Court last week.

Thomas Ward (23) of Glenmore Park, Muirhevnamor had previously entered guilty pleas at Cloverhill district court.

The defendant was before the court last Wednesday in relation to his driving at Barronstown, Hackballscross on May 10th last.

Judge John Coughlan was told the accused was appearing before him in custody for sentence.

He had 64 previous convictions including driving without insurance or a driving licence in 2014, and the rest were for theft and burglaries.

The Defence solicitor said his client is from the Travelling Community and unfortunately had lost his wife three years ago due to unfortunate circumstances.

He said the defendant - who has no problem with drink or drugs, is serving a six month sentence and is due for release in November.

Judge Coughlan imposed a 10 year driving ban and a five month sentence for driving without insurance to run concurrent to the jail term that he's currently serving.