Dundalk woman's animal cruelty case to Circuit Court

A woman accused of animal cruelty over allegedly picking up a Chihuahua puppy and throwing it against a door at her home, is to have her case dealt with in the Circuit Court.

Last Wednesday Judge John Coughlan refused jurisdiction in the case of Caroline McDonagh of Grange Drive, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, which means it will not be heard at district court level.

The 39-year-old was also summonsed for being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening abusive or insulting behaviour on February fourth last.

The animal cruelty summons alleges that she cruelly beat and terrified the male puppy.

Judge Coughlan adjourned the case to the fourth of October and extended time for service of a book of evidence.