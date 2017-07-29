Louth LEADER programme gets off the ground

Louth Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) this week issued its first letter of offer for funding under the new LEADER Programme 2014-2020 to Dundalk-based Company G&M Precision Limited.

After a number of delays in the programme getting started at National Level, this news is welcomed by potential project promoters in the County.

Colm Markey, Chairman of the Louth LCDC said: “that this week marks a milestone in funding opportunities for businesses and community groups in Co. Louth with over €5 million available until 2020 to be spent.”

Frank O’Brien, Chairman of Louth Leader Partnership, the implementing partner for the LEADER programme, states “that a significant number of contracts are expected to be signed in the coming months with promoters throughout the County.”

LEADER funds support economic development, job creation, social inclusion and rural environment, in rural areas.

Anyone wishing to get information on funding opportunities under the LEADER programme should contact the Ardee office of Louth Leader Partnership on 041-6857375.