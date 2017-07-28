It was a bad Friday morning for one Dundalk motorist
Gardai from the Dundalk Traffic Corp observed a car driving through a red light in town this morning and pulled over the vehicle.
The car had no Tax, insurance or NCT.
The patrol was part of a Tispol operation. TISPOL is a Europe-wide initiative committed to reducing death, serious injury and crime on Europe's roads.
