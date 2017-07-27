€35k funding for Louth summer fair

Almost €35,000 in funding investment has been announced by the Government today, for the Seafood Rocks Festival in Clogherhead this August.

It is one of 13 coastal community projects to receive investment under a programme supported by the North East Fisheries Local Action Group(FLAG) and administered by BIM, Ireland's Seafood Development Agency.

Seafood Rocks 2017 is a family festival which celebrates all aspects of the sea, seafood and Irish Maritime Culture and runs from August 26th to 27th in Clogherhead, Co Louth.

It is aimed at all age groups and features a diverse programme of events which highlights the wonderful collaboration between the fishing, seafood, marine tourism and coastal community sector.

Local fishmongers and traders will join forces to create a unique seafood offering by setting up a series of trade stalls each evening showcasing a diverse selection of excellent quality seafood delicacies.

In addition the ‘Best Chowder in Louth’ competition will take place with the winner going forward to compete in the All Ireland Chowder competition in Kinsale in 2018.

In addition the Seafood Challenge and Crab Racing will compliment this showcase ensuring that the seafood ethos is enjoyed by all visitors over the two day celebration and festival.

Local outdoor activities specialist, Celtic Adventures, will provide unique water and land activities for all age groups during the festival.

You can find out more about the Seafood Rocks Festival by visiting their Facebook page here

The FLAG North East Strategy focuses on economic and coastal community development across Louth, Meath and Dublin and aims to maximise co-operation amongst the counties associated marine organisations while bringing to fruition the ethos of the FLAG strategy.