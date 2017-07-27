Is Ireland's next tourist attraction in Louth?

A new TV series beginning on TG4 showcasing Ireland's next, newest and undiscovered Irish tourist attractions, has made us think about the many we have in Louth.

From Carlingford in the north of the county to the Boyne Valley in the south, tourists are flocking to the county like never before.

The whole Oriel region is one of beauty and is steeped in history. Rumours of a Hollywood film based on Irish folklore heroes like Cú Chulainn, could do for Louth what The Quiet Man did for the village of Cong in Mayo.

