Gardaí advise on roll-out of new online platform for passport renewal

An Garda Síochána are advising members of the public that an online service is available for the renewal of passports.

In a recent survey carried out in Blanchardstown Garda Station from the 1st July this year, over 600 applicants attended the Garda Station for the purpose of having their applications witnessed by a member of An Garda Síochána , however 40% of the applicants were for renewal only and this service is available online with no necessity to attend a Garda Station.

Only new applicants are required to attend a Garda Station to have application forms witnessed, signed and stamped by An Garda Síochána.

Speaking at Blanchardstwon Garda Station, Chief Superintendent Lorraine Wheatley ‘Whilst An Garda Siochana welcomes interactions with members of the public, we are aware that people are making unnecessary journeys to Garda Stations only to be told that the facilitate for renewal of passports is available online and is a much quicker process’

This online service was introduced in March 2017 and the typical waiting time for application to be completed online is ten days. To date 50,000 online applicants have been processed online.

Feedback from Garda Stations throughout the country would indicate that some members of the public are not aware of this online facility to renew a passport.

https://www.dfa.ie/passports-citizenship/