Rebecca to lead the line for Louth at International Miss Macra Festival

Rebecca Matthews of Tullyallen Macra na Feirme is set to represent Louth in this year’s 46th annual International Miss Macra Festival in Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

The festival will take place over the August bank holiday weekend from Friday, 4th August to Monday 7th August 2017. Various fun activities will be taking place over a jam packed weekend with contestants from all corners of Ireland and some international contestants competing for the honour of becoming crowned International Miss Macra 2017.

Rebecca, a native of Newgrange, Slane, Co. Meath, is currently studying at DCU in Dublin. Rebecca is extremely active in Macra and is currently PRO of the Tullyallen club and vice PRO of Louth Macra. The International Miss Macra Festival committee would like to wish Rebecca the very best of luck with the weekends festivities.