Internationally renowned Carrickmacross Lace to get new visitor centre

A new visitor centre and lace gallery to showcase the internationally renowned local craft, is to be developed this year in Carrickmacross town.

According to Northern Sound radio, works are to begin this October on the new development.

Talking to Northern Sound radio, Sinn Fein Councillor Colm Carthy explained that the new centre is to consist of two main units.

The first unit will consist of a craft shop and visitor centre, where one can purchase locally produced products and get information on Carrickmacross.

The second unit will be a lace gallery, where one can purchase lace pieces as well as get information on different types of lace.

Carrickmacross Lace hit the international headlines earlier this year, when former Taoiseach Enda Kenny presented a piece to US First Lady, Melania Trump when he visited New York as part of the Saint Patrick's Day trip.

