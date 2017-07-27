Applicants wanted for Miss Louth competition next month

The final of Miss Louth 2017 will take place at The Four Season’s Hotel in Carlingford August 22nd.

On August 5th interviews will be held from 11am- 2pm and 3pm-7pm. The girl who wins will represent Louth in the Miss Ireland final which will take place in Dublin October 2017.

The organiser of Miss Louth Niamh McKeever explained what she is looking for.

"I'm looking for ladies between the ages of 17- 27. On the night of the final I will be holding a fashion show for local boutiques.

"Miss Ireland is the longest running pageant in Ireland which was established in 1947. From the very beginning, Miss Ireland has been the starting point for many young women who have gone on to create successful careers. Many described the experience as empowering, helping to build their confidence, self-esteem, interview and media skills.

"If anyone is interested in competing or want to feature their boutiques collection in the fashion show they can contact me on the facebook site Miss Louth - Miss Ireland or by email niamhmckeevernyc@gmail.com."