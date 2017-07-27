Dundalk coach one of only twenty officially licensed MMA coaches in the world

Head coach of Dundalk Combat Academy Darren Sonik has become the first coach in Ireland to be awarded full Mixed Martial Arts credentials.

He also becomes one of only twenty officially licensed MMA coaches in the world.

The CEO at Fight Club Circus fighter management and FCC sports apparel is certainly a busy man.

Darren was selected by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) to attend an intense seminar and course last weekend and he was then presented his level 3 MMA coaching award.

This now allows him to grade students in MMA. This is a massive step in the evolution and growth of the sport from the grass roots up.

Already heavily involved in the MMA scene, Darren was recently the Irish MMA Team Head Coach in their successful endeavours at the European Open in Sofia, Bulgaria bringing back a bronze medal.

He works with the promotion team at Cage Legacy Fighting Championships, owns and trains out of the Dundalk Combat Academy and is head coach with Team Sanda MMA, who are one of the most active and successful fight teams in the country.