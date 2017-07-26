Date set for 2017 memorial cycle for Garda Tony Golden in Louth

Following on from the success of the Tony Golden Memorial Cycle last year, the IPA Cycling Club and the Tony Golden Memorial Cycle committee, have this year decided to open the cycle up to members of An Garda Síochána and members of the public.

According to An Garda Síochána Facebook page, this year's event is called the “Passport Challenge”.

Participants will be given a blank passport and, depending on the option they select, will cycle to Garda Stations around the Louth Division and get a station stamp on each page of their passport book.

There is a entry fee to take part in the cycle and all proceeds will be going to the RNLI ( this charity has been chosen by Tony’s wife Nicola ).

There are 3 options available:

Option 1: 40K Cycle to 3 stations within the 3 Garda Districts in Louth (Stations: Dunleer, Castlebellingham and Dundalk)

Option 2: 80K Cycle to 3 District Headquarter Stations within the Division (Stations: Drogheda, Ardee and Dundalk)

Option 3: 165K Cycle to all 13 Garda Station within the Division.

The cycle will take place on Saturday the 23rd September 2017 and will start from 7am on that morning.

Numbers are not limited, however, depending on the uptake by members of the public, An Garda Síochána are asking Garda members that might be interested, to book early to avoid disappointment.

After the cycle, there will be a night of music and craic at the Clermont Bar, Main Street, Blackrock. All are welcome.

To register for the event click here

To find out more about the event, follow An Garda Síochána's Facebook page here