Initial repair complete on faulty water main amid Louth water outage chaos

The faulty water main which has caused chaos throughout parts of Louth and east Meath, leading to widespread water outages, has been repaired, according to Irish Water.

In a statement this afternoon, Irish Water said it was only the first step and it will still take some time for full service to be resumed.

"The first stage of the repair is complete. This is the first stage in the process. Careful management of water entering the water main is taking place. The flow and pressure of the water is increased gradually to test the pipe.

"As the reservoirs fill it is anticipated that supply begin to be restored to customers over the coming days beginning on Thursday. It may take several days for full service to be restored to all particularly those on high ground and at the edge of the network.

"Preliminary view of longer term replacement of the 2.2km pipeline suggests a timeframe of at least 18 months and a budget of €2-3m will be needed to complete the work.

"A detailed programme for complete replacement will take a number of weeks to finalise and we will need to undertake detailed planning and design work before we can be confident around the exact timeframe for this to happen."