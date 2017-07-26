Former No 32 restaurant on Chapel Street in Dundalk sold

The former No 32 restaurant on Chapel Street in Dundalk, looks to have been sold with the Sherry Fitzgerald 'Sold' sign now erected at the building.

The restaurant which had been in operation for 18 years, has been closed since 2014.

The building was put on the market in June 2015 with an asking price at the time of €150,000.

The two storey 60 seater restaurant, according to the details on Sherry Fitzgerald's website, benefits from dual entrances off Chapel Street and Market Street.

The ground floor of the property is 800 sq. ft. in size and the first floor of the building is 1,005 sq. ft. The premises is fully kitted out with a kitchen and dining area.

It is not known who the buyer of the property is or what the sale price was.

While it is not known what the plans for the new premises may be, signs of a new business will be welcome in the area.