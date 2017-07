The Defence Forces have been called to help as the water crisis in Louth rages on.

Soldiers have already been deployed from Athlone to the tankers dotted around Louth/Meath, with more from Dublin and Dundalk set to follow.

Following requests, the tropps will provide two 10,000 litre water bowsers and four 1,000lt water bowsers to Irish Water.

Once filled they will be sent to designated locations in Drogheda.