Wonderful gesture from Dundalk GAA club for woman in New Zealand

Dundalk Young Irelands GAA club went above and beyond recently for the daughter of a former player who had emigrated to New Zealand way back in 1956.

Brigid Mulligan's dad Thomas - who has sadly passed away since, played with the Dundalk club in the 1940s and 50s, but subsequently moved to New Zealand.

However a request from Brigid was met with the true spirit of the GAA by the Young Irelanders.

Brigid takes up the story:

"I would like to thank your club personally for a favour that I asked of you guys.

"Mr Barry McDermott has been an absolute pleasure to work with on this, I wrote and asked for a jumper from your club for my brother Joe Mulligan, with my dad's number and name and also cheekily asked for the 1st grade team to sign it.

"Mr McDermott not only did this for me but sent through some photos of dads team pics from your walls at the club. I was very touched that he did all this and then some.

"My dad played in the 40s - early 50s, he loved the game so very much and missed it hugely when he moved to New Zealand in 1956, he died in 1999, so this was a very special request and extremely appreciated from his family! So once again thank you so very much and also my brother loved the jumper needless to say.

"My dad Thomas Mulligan would thank you too!"