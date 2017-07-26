€1,500 worth of tech items stolen following double-raid on Dundalk homes
LOCAL CRIME
A flat-screen television was among the items stolen following a spate of burglaries last week.
The device was taken from a residence at Woodbury Gardens last Wednesday (July 19).
It is believed to have been taken at approximately 4.30pm after the culprits forced entry to the home.
In a similar incident - this time on Friday (July 21) in Donaghmore, Kilkerley - an iPhone was stolen between
Anyone with information on these or other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.
