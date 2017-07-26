€1,500 worth of tech items stolen following double-raid on Dundalk homes

A flat-screen television was among the items stolen following a spate of burglaries last week.



The device was taken from a residence at Woodbury Gardens last Wednesday (July 19).



It is believed to have been taken at approximately 4.30pm after the culprits forced entry to the home.



In a similar incident - this time on Friday (July 21) in Donaghmore, Kilkerley - an iPhone was stolen between 12pm and 6pm after the house's kitchen window was smashed.

Anyone with information on these or other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.