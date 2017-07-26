Classic Dundalk townhouse full of character
Auctioneers Raymond Fee, Fee & Associates, have just introduced to the market, Benvista, a beautiful 5-bedroom, 3-storey residence of style and character.
Located minutes from the heart of Dundalk's Town centre at Stapleton place, this property offers town centre living in a beautiful residential area.
The house has been refurbished to a high standard yet maintains its unique features.This substantial property is in move in condition.
The accommodation boasts spacious living including, two reception rooms, kitchen/ dining room, five bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The house benefits from rear aces to a large garage and ample parking to the rear of the property.
The property is being offered for sale by private treaty.
Features:
l Rear acces with ample parking & Garage
l Replumbed, rewired, drylined
l Beautifully decorated
l Much sought after location yet minutes from Dundalk town centre.
l Town centre living yet beautiful residential areas
l Upgraded and insulated to the highest standard,
l Laid out in good sized spacious rooms
l Superb condition and tastefully decorated
l Superior 5 Bedroom Residence of Character
l Overall floor area: 145 sq. metres (1,561 sq. feet)
Viewing of this home is highly recommended.
For further info contact Raymond Fee , Fee & Associates Auctioneers, 16 Roden Place, Dundalk, Co. Louth 042-9329911
