Classic Dundalk townhouse full of character

Auctioneers Raymond Fee, Fee & Associates, have just introduced to the market, Benvista, a beautiful 5-bedroom, 3-storey residence of style and character.

Located minutes from the heart of Dundalk's Town centre at Stapleton place, this property offers town centre living in a beautiful residential area.

The house has been refurbished to a high standard yet maintains its unique features.This substantial property is in move in condition.

The accommodation boasts spacious living including, two reception rooms, kitchen/ dining room, five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The house benefits from rear aces to a large garage and ample parking to the rear of the property.

The property is being offered for sale by private treaty.

Features:

l Rear acces with ample parking & Garage

l Replumbed, rewired, drylined

l Beautifully decorated

l Much sought after location yet minutes from Dundalk town centre.

l Town centre living yet beautiful residential areas

l Upgraded and insulated to the highest standard,

l Laid out in good sized spacious rooms

l Superb condition and tastefully decorated

l Superior 5 Bedroom Residence of Character

l Overall floor area: 145 sq. metres (1,561 sq. feet)

Viewing of this home is highly recommended.

For further info contact Raymond Fee , Fee & Associates Auctioneers, 16 Roden Place, Dundalk, Co. Louth 042-9329911