Carlingford Ferry service suspended due to mechanical problems

The new Scenic Carlingford Ferry service which began just last week, has had to suspend sailings due to a mechanical problem with the ferry.

The services issued a statement yesterday(Wednesday) to say that ferry sailings were being suspended due to a problem with the hydraulic system.

The full statement reads:

'Unfortunately we have had to suspend sailings due to a problem with our hydraulic system.

'This may curtail sailings for a couple of days until the issue is fully addressed.

'We will keep you updated. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.'

When up and fully running, the ferry will run on an hourly basis. The fifteen minute trip from Greenore to Greencastle will run on the half hour from Greenore and the journey from Greencastle runs on the hour.

Frazer Ferries who operate the Scenic Carlingford Ferry are not strangers to teething issues when operating a new service.

Scenic Lough Foyle Ferry, which is also operated by Frazer Ferries began service in July, after issues with a high pressure fuel pipe on the ferry.

While these issues were being resolved, the company kept the public updated with its progress through their social media channels.

The Scenic Lough Foyle Ferry then resumed full service on 17 July and has been running a full service since.