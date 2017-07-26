Calls for people in Drogheda to check on neighbours amid ongoing water crisis

Irish Water have asked that people in the areas of south Louth affected by the ongoing water supply crisis check on vulnerable neighbours.

"(We) continue to urge people to check in on neighbours and family while the disruption continues, particularly the elderly and is encouraging farmers to reactivate their own wells where possible to conserve available water supplies.

"We have been proactively contacting our registered vulnerable customer and urge any customer with an urgent medical need who has not been contacted already to call our contact centre on 1850 278 278."

Irish Water also stated that a long term replacement of infrastructure will be needed.

"It's clear from the significant level of disruption and hardship endured by so many customers as a result of the burst on this high pressure main that its replacement must be a priority for Irish Water.

"A detailed programme for complete replacement will take a number of weeks to finalise and we will need to undertake detailed planning and design work before we can be confident around the exact timeframe for this to happen. However a preliminary view suggests a timeframe of 18 months and a budget of €2-3m will be needed to complete the work."