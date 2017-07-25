Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda remains priority amid water crisis

Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda is being prioritised during the ongoing water crisis in Louth with supply being maintained to the hospital.

Irish Water have also stated that supply is also being maintained to the commercial centre in Drogheda town in the Mell area, Donore Road, Marley’s Lane, Cement Road, Ballsgrove, Marian Park, Crosslanes, and some adjoining estates in the vicinity of these locations.

There will be a restricted supply in place in the following areas of East Meath in the following areas Laytown, Bettystown, Mornington, Donacarney, Julianstown, Clope/ Grange Rath and Gormanstwon.

43 road tankers have been deployed to supplement the mains water supply, to replenish temporary water stations and to supply priority customers around impacted communities. 98 IBCs (stationary water containers) are in place across Louth and Meath.

8,000 five and ten litre foldable water containers were delivered to Louth County Council and Meath County Council for distribution across all impacted communities in Meath and Louth. We have an additional 7 standpipes connected to water mains, 6 in Drogheda and 1 in Meath.

Irish Water, Louth County Council and Meath County Council are working with state agencies and community groups to ensure contingency arrangements are in place for vulnerable users. All hospitals, nursing homes and any other residential centres for vulnerable users have contingency water supply arrangements in place and will receive a water supply throughout the day. Bottled water is being delivered to vulnerable customers in impacted communities.