Plans for 92 acre business park in Dundalk revived

Plans lodged with Louth County Council would see a 92 acre site at Sportsmans Hall being developed into a business park.

Atlantic Developments and Investments Ltd., lodged a planning application yesterday with Louth Council, to develop a site on which planning for a business park was originally granted conditional planning permission in 2004.

According to the planning application details, the development would include a 'revised entrance & internal road layout' as well as 'part replacement of previously granted buildings with serviced sites and associated landscaping'

The original application for the development at Sportsmans Hall in 2004 was made by McWilliams Developments Ltd.

The original development would have seen six wholesale warehouse showrooms, one enterprise centre and creche, 2 office units, 24 incubator office units, 18 lockup units, 37 incubator warehouses, 3 major warehouses, 1 High Bay Distribution industrial unit, 11 medium density industrial units and also a petrol filling station and shop.

This planning application is still at the pre-validation stage.

A decision on the application is due on by 17 September 2017.