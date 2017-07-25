Summonses in Louth took 14-18 weeks to reach District Court in 2016

The Courts Service has just released its annual report for 2016 and it features figures relating to Dundalk Courthouse for 2016.

With regards to District Court criminal summonses, there is an agreement with An Garda Síochána as part of Criminal Justice Interoperability Project that a period of 12- 14 weeks will be allowed between the issuing of a summons and the first court date to allow time for service of the summons.

According to the report, in 2016 it took an average of 14-18 weeks between the receipt of a summons application, to a scheduled date for hearing at Dundalk District Court.

Looking at civil applications, it took 8-10 weeks for an application to get a hearing at the District Court in Dundalk.

With regards to maintenance/guardianship applications, it took 3-4 weeks for an application to get a hearing at the District Court.

At Dundalk Circuit Court, criminal trials took 12-18 weeks from receipt of return for trial to trial date. This was the longest waiting period in Circuit Courts across the country for criminal trials.

Criminal sentences and appeals at Dundalk Circuit Court took place at the next sitting of the Circuit Court.

For civil trials the waiting time was 12 weeks at Dundalk with appeals at the next court sitting.

With regard to Family Law contested cases, the waiting time at Dundalk was 6-12 weeks in 2016. Non contested cases were at the next sitting, while appeals to the Circuit Court took 6-12 weeks.

The High Court tries personal injury cases for a limited number of weeks in Dundalk each year.

The time from when a case was set down for trial to the date on which it was listed in Dundalk in 2016 was six months, down from seven months in 2015.