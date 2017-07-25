Just 2% of Louth dwellings have BER 'A' rating

CSO figures released today show that just 2% of homes in Louth have an 'A' Building Energy Rating.

The Building Energy Rating is an indication of the energy performance of a dwelling.

'A' rated homes are the most energy efficient and will tend to have the lowest energy bills.

According to the CSO figures, 42% of Louth homes have a rating of 'D' or lower and 85% of homes in Louth are rated 'C' or lower.

With 15% of dwellings having a rating of 'A' or 'B', this is 7% lower than the county with the highest 'A' and 'B' rating, which was Dublin at 22%.

With regards to the type of fuel used to heat the main spaces of homes in Louth, mains gas is the most common, with 55% of homes in the county using this fuel type.

The next highest is heating oil at 36%. With regards to electricity, just 5% of Louth homes use it as a source of heating while 3% in the county use solid fuel.