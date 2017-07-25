Dundalk based firm to partner with French Rugby Federation

Dundalk based firm STATSports Group Ltd., have just announced a four year partnership with the French Rugby Federation through to 2021.

The partenership will allow Les Bleus take advantage of using STATSports revolutionary APEX device, considered the most accurate and reliable tracking device in the sports technology industry.

Founded in 2007 by DkIT graduate Alan Clarke, along with his business partner Sean O'Connor, STATSports work with 80% of the English Premier League as well as Barcelona, Juventus and Athletic Bilbao as well as a number of International soccer teams.

STATSports are currently involved with ten national teams and over twenty rugby union clubs around the world.

The French Rugby Federation will be joining other world-class clients of STATSports namely the newly added Springboks, Ireland Rugby, England Rugby, France , Rugby Canada, Georgia Rugby, Brazil Rugby and Hong Kong Rugby as well as a number of other rugby teams such as Bath, Connacht, Leicester, Ulster, Gallagher Chiefs and the entire English Rugby Football League.

Senior sports scientist at STATSports, Barry Watters commenting on the announcement said:

’We are thrilled to have partnered up with a client as prestigious as the FFR in preparation for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and beyond.

'This acquisition adds to our ever expanding rugby union clientele, in turn bringing the FFR to the forefront of performance analysis in rugby with our sport specific rugby analysis software and revolutionary APEX hardware.'

Group Managing Director, Jarlath Quinn at STATSports is delighted to welcome the French Rugby Federation as clients:

“For STATSports to sign a long-term partnership with the FFR, one of the most renowned brands in World Rugby is extremely exciting.

'We welcome the French Rugby team as part of the STATSports family and look forward to working alongside them in the coming months and years.

'It is fantastic to add them to our growing client list in Rugby following on from the recent acquisition of the South African Rugby Union.'