Gardai attended a blaze at Ardee Auto Services after three vehicles were set on fire in the neighbouring mechanics yard.

Peugeot, Audi and Toyota cars were among those targeted.

The premises is located at the Dublin Road, Mullameelan Ardee - next to Marys Gaa Pitch.

Anyone with information on this or any other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.