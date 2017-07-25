Gardaí foil mass brawl after rival youth gangs gather in Dundalk

Local Gardaí foiled a proposed clash between juvenile gangs in Louth Village on Saturday.

Officers attended the scene after detecting suspicious behaviour in the area, whereupon they found youths from Carrickmacross, Ardee, and Dundalk in possession of handmade batons.

Gardaí say there were between 20-25 juveniles on site at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this or another incident is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.