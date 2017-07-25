Louth TD demands immediate publication of HSE audit report into St John of God

Louth TD Gerry Adams has called for the immediate publication of the HSE report from its audit of St John of God Services.

The report was discussed in the media in June noting evidence of secret payments to senior managers, yet remains unpublished.

The Sinn Féin president said:

“The ongoing scandals around secret payments to senior managers, and the failure of the St John of God organisation to comply with public pay policy for 30 years, remains a cause of serious public concern.

“I have previously raised concerns with the government over a number of years around reported senior management receiving secret top up payments. I have also recently called for An Garda Síochána to investigate these top ups.

“St John of God is a Section 38 organisation receiving significant funding from the state.

“In a flagrant breach of public pay policy, the organisation has forked out eye-watering top-up payments to senior executives while in receipt of this funding. It is nothing short of scandalous.

“Dr Geraldine Smith of the HSE told RTÉ’s News at One some weeks ago that a draft report of the HSE audit identified private payments to senior management, payments ranging from €23,000 to €107,000 per annum. Her comments on the draft report were scathing.

“It is unacceptable that the findings of this important report remain locked away. The report must be published immediately.

“I meet regularly with families and friends of those who use St John of God services in Louth. They are absolutely outraged and they want to know what is going to be done.

“The HSE must publish its audit findings in full. The government must ensure proper control of public monies for these services.”