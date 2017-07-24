Dundalk's Crimmins triplets to judge Best Dressed Man in Listowel

Three professional models from Dundalk, have been named as judges for the Emerald Properties Best Dressed Man Competition, at the Listowel Races on Thursday 14th September.

The Crimmins Triplets, Nicola, Laura and Alison from Dundalk, who recently featured in Tommy Tiernan's TV show on RTE have been named as judges for the event.

The girls are regularly featured on TV and radio and are recognised as the World's Most Identical Triplets.

"We're delighted to be the sponsor of such an exciting event",commented Pat Lyons, of Emerald Properties, Construction & Property Rentals, Listowel and Killarney.

'This year's competition should be interesting, as Nicola, Laura and Alison will have to select approximately 50 Sharp Dressed Men from a packed racing course, then select three finalists and mutually agree on the ultimate winner, sounds like it will be a lot of fun, in addition racegoers in turn will have the added difficulty in identifying individually the three ladies'.

Emerald Properties have sponsored the competition to the tune of €1,000, the winner will receive €750, Runner up €150, and third Placed €100.