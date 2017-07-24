International Fund for Ireland Commits €225,864 to Louth Projects

The International Fund for Ireland has today confirmed €225,864 to two projects in County Louth.

The projects are supported through the Peace Impact and Personal Youth Development Programmes.

The Peace Impact Programme aims to address issues related to the legacy of conflict and also engage with young people who are more at risk from being attacked or recruited by armed gangs.

€155,464 of the funding will be given to Dundalk Youth Centre to extend a cross-border and cross-community youth leadership project for two-years.

This joint project between Dundalk Youth Centre and the Tí Chulainn Centre in South Armagh has already engaged more than 50 young people through a peer leadership programme and will now offer cultural diversity and leadership skills to approximately 100 more young people from both communities.

The second project to receive funding in Louth is the Ardee & District Community Trust, through the Personal Youth Development Programme.

The Personal Youth Development Programme provides opportunities to build resilience and self-confidence and improve education and employment prospects.

€70,400 will be given to the Trust for The New Leaf Programme, a 12-month initiative that will engage with 12 early school leavers and young people aged 16-24 from the mid-Louth rural region of Ardee, Dunleer and Tallanstown.

The scheme will provide mentoring, good relations and personal development training and identify personalised skills training opportunities.