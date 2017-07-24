Heroin & a large quantity of cash seized in Dundalk following Garda search

Gardaí in Dundalk seized heroin along with a significant quantity of cash following a search at Tom Bellew Avenue last week.



Having observed what they believed to be a handover , officers searched a 45-year-old male at the scene under the Misuse of Drugs act, deeming him to be acting suspiciously.



There they discovered heroin in his possession, at which point he was arrested. Cash was subsequently uncovered following a subsequent search at Dundalk Garda Station.



The accused has been released pending assessment of files sent to the DPP.