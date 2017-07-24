Heroin & a large quantity of cash seized in Dundalk following Garda search
Gardaí in Dundalk seized heroin along with a significant quantity of cash following a search at Tom Bellew Avenue last week.
Having observed what they believed to be a
There they discovered heroin in his possession, at which point he was arrested. Cash was subsequently uncovered following a subsequent search at Dundalk Garda Station.
The accused has been released pending assessment of files sent to the DPP.
