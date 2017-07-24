Three Dundalk parks land international awards

Three Dundalk parks have been awarded a prestigious Green Flag Award for 2017.

Blackrock Community Park, Ice House Hill Park and Saint Helena Park were awarded the Green Flag for exceeding tough environmental standards for green space management, and for delivering excellent visitor facilities – the Green Flag Award is the mark of a quality park or green space and is recognised throughout the world.

The Green Flag Award is an international benchmarking standard for parks and green spaces.

The Green Flag Awards are judged every year by a peer jury of green space experts, who volunteer their time to visit applicant sites and assess them against eight strict criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability, and community involvement.

The green Flag Award scheme aims to encourage the provision of good quality public parks and green spaces that are managed in environmentally sustainable ways.