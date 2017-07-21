MAD YT running Acting for Camera workshop in Dundalk

Dundalk's MAD Youth Theatre are hosting an Acting for Camera workshop this summer.

The “In Focus- Acting for Camera” summer workshop is a week long workshop aimed at aspiring actors aged 12-21.

The aim of the workshop it to focus on skills and knowledge essential for acting on screen.

The workshop will cover areas such as character development, improvisation, self-taping, film acting techniques, camera work and taking direction.

In completion of the course, participants will receive acting CV examples, contact lists, head shots along with an audition video and a great understanding of how to act for the camera.

The workshop will run from July 31st to August 4th in Creative Spark and is priced at €100.

There are limited spaces so to book contact Kwasie Boyce at 0831404747 or e-mail: ytfordundalk@gmail.com

Founded in 2011, MAD Youth Theatre provides ongoing professionally led weekly classes in Drama and Theatre skills. Their mission is to create and develop a quality Youth Theatre for the young people in the Dundalk/Louth community.