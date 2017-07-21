Music Generation Louth running summer workshops for young people in Dundalk

Pick Up and Play Summer Sessions 31 July to 2 August 2017

Following on from a successful first term of Pick Up and Play, Music Generation Louth is running a 3 day Songwriting and Music Production workshop from Monday July 31st to Wednesday August 2nd.

Throughout the 3 days the participants will be writing, producing and recording their own music using guitars, bass, keyboard and drums.

Modern songwriting techniques and equipment, including sampling and loop pedals., will also be used.

The course is taking place in the Oriel Centre at Dundalk Jail and will run from 10 am to 2.30 pm each day.

The course is open to upper primary and secondary level students and the participants will be grouped by age and ability.

The fee for the 3 day course is €30. Participants can register for the course by filling in a booking form, which is available here

You can check out the promo video for the workshops below: