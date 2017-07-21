UPDATE | Louth crash victims from Donegal

The three women who died in the Aclint Bridge car crash early this morning are all from Donegal.

Donegal Daily have reported that the three victims, one 39 year old female driver and the two female passengers(one 37 and the other 69 years old) are all from Donegal.

Two men who were seriously injured, have been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

As reported by Newstalk radio, Superintendent Fergus Treanor from Ardee Garda Station has appealed for anyone with information to get in contact.

“[We are appealing] for anybody who feels that they may have seen something that would be of interest in relation to the accident,” he said.

“It was half-twelve at night, I visited the scene myself there at 1am and I can tell you that the road was reasonably quiet.”

“But if there is somebody out there who feels that they have something to offer, we would appreciate it if they could contact us at Ardee Garda Station.”

The N2 is closed between Ardee and Aclint Bridge to facilitate an examination by Garda investigators and will remain closed for the day.

Diversions are in place but Gardaí are asking motorists using the M1 to divert at Junction 17 for Castleblayney.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ardee Garda Station 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.