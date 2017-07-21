46 dogs euthanised by Louth dog control in 2016

Statistics for Louth Dog Pound for 2016 have just been released. It gives figures and details on dog control activities, operated by Louth County Council for the year.

In 2016, Louth County Council had three full time dog wardens employed. There was one dog shelter/pound in operation and three collection vans.

With regards to finances, its income was €140k, but with expenditure of €196k, it ran a deficit of €56k.

255 on-the-spot fines were issued in Louth in 2016. 137 fines were paid, 68 prosecutions and 10 convictions, in relation to dog control.

307 stray dogs entered the pound in 2016 with another 121 being surrendered. Seven dogs were already in the pound at the beginning of the year, bringing the total number of dogs in the pound in 2016 to 428.

177 dogs were reclaimed or rehomed in 2016. 206 were transferred to dog welfare groups. 46 dogs were euthanised in the pound last year with three dying by natural causes.

At the end of 2016, 3 dogs were remaining in the Louth Dog Pound.