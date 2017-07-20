Dundalk councillor urges young teachers to apply for vacant roles in Louth

Dundalk Cllr John McGahon has said that the recent recruitment drive from the Louth\Meath ETB will is a great opportunity for young teachers who want to kick-start their teaching career.

Speaking on the announcement, Cllr. McGahon said: “The Louth\Meath Board is currently inviting applicants for the positions of Teachers/Tutors/Youthreach, Resource Personnel/Adult Literacy Organiser and Adult Literacy Resource Personnel. The roles will be based in a number of educational facilities like Post Primary Schools, Colleges of Further Education, Centre for European Schooling, and Further Education Programmes

‘Posts and appointments are subject to the approval of the Department of Education and Skills and the National Redeployment Scheme. Candidates must be qualified to teach the subject(s) required and be registered with the Teaching Council in accordance with Sections 30 & 31 of the Teaching Council Act, 2001. Candidates must also have up-to-date Garda Vetting from the National Vetting Bureau. In order to apply for any of these positions you must first register with http://www.etbjobs.ie. Once you have registered with the website you can then start to apply for vacancies.

‘The current vacancies are a great opportunity for any young teacher in County Louth who has recently graduated and is looking to start their teaching career. There is a wide variety of positions available and they should register on the website as soon as possible and get applying’ concluded Cllr. McGahon.