Clarke Station in Dundalk features on new An Post stamp collection

Dundalk's Clarke Station will feature on a new set of postage stamps unveiled today.

Other stations feature include: Heuston Station, Dublin, which was originally called Kingsbridge Station and first opened in 1846; Kent Station in Cork which opened in 1893 and Bagenalstown Station in Carlow.

The stamps were created by photographer Janice O'Connell of f22 photography and design team Work Group

The stamps can by bought from main post office branches and at An Post’s website.