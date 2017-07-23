Graffiti painted on Dromiskin road was linked to land dispute

Graffiti painted on a stone wall and public road in Dromiskin was linked to a family dispute over land, Dundalk district court was told last week.

John Reilly (63) of Milltown, Castlebellingham pleaded guilty to one of two counts of causing criminal damage at Whiterath on April 21st last.

The Defence barrister told the court her client had painted a message on the road and wall, which arose from a family dispute over land, between himself and his brother.

She said they used to have a very close relationship but unfortunately they have become very divided.

The court heard the defendant had €400 in court to meet the cost involved in Louth County Council cleaning the road.

The court was told the 63 year old had one previous conviction 11 years ago for a road traffic offence, but Insp. Martin Beggy said the defendant had also received an adult caution.

The barrister said her client is a very small farmer and Judge John Coughlan told her he would take €1,000 off him for charity adding "This is not a cheap court".

After the counsel said that the defendant is on illness benefit the judged said "If he continues this messing with the brother he'll be looking out of Mountjoy for five years.

The case was put back to later in the list and when it was recalled, the barrister said her client is on disability benefit as he had suffered a stroke and has difficulties with his blood pressure.

She said he was in a position to put €500 together to offer to the court and said at the time he "had come to end of his tether".

Judge Coughlan said he would accept the cash for charity and noting that compensation had been paid, he struck out both charges.