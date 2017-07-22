Man (62) accused of sexual assault on girl in Louth church

A 62 year old man accused of sexually abusing a girl from the age of seven, including orally raping her in a church in County Louth, was remanded on bail with strict conditions when he appeared before Dundalk district court last Wednesday.

As part of his bail, the defendant - who can't be named to protect the complainant's identity, has been banned from having contact with children unless he is in the presence of another adult.

He was before the court accused of 13 alleged offences on dates unknown, between November 1998 and August 2005.

They include nine counts of sexual assault alleged to have occurred at the defendant's home and two charges of oral rape - one of which relates to a church in County Louth.

The accused is further charged with using a female child for sexual exploitation.

The investigating garda gave evidence that the defendant made no reply when he was charged yesterday morning.

Judge John Coughlan asked the detective "Is this gentleman a threat to children" which the garda said was not a question he could answer.

Insp. Martin Beggy added he didn't think it appropriate to answer the question.

The court heard there are no children in the defendant's home and Judge Coughlan - who called the accused an alleged child molester, said he was prepared to grant bail provided the accused is living in an area where there are no children.

The case was then put back to later in the list for further discussions to take place.

The court was subsequently told that the child and family agency Tusla was contacted by the Gardaí and it had met its obligations to notify relevant parties.

Judge Coughlan made it a bail condition that the accused not be in the presence of a child under 18years in a public place or private property without being in the immediate presence of another adult.

He adjourned the case to the 27th of September and extended time for service of a book of evidence.